Hungry for success: Cake Box rebounds from pandemic with record sales after online orders leap

Cake Box has reported record sales for the past year after recovering from the side effects of the Covid pandemic.

The north-London based firm said its sales leapt some 50 per cent for the year to March, with particularly strong sales in the previous six months.

Momentum had been driven by online delivery and click and collect options, with Cake Box franchisees noting a 41 per cent increase in online sales over the year to March.

With the exclusion of the strict lockdown period, sales over the period were up some 32 per cent, while franchisees saw 12 per cent like-for-like growth.

The company’s share price rose more than eight per cent on Tuesday morning.

Sukh Chamdal, co-founder and chief executive, said: “We have delivered another record performance for the year, demonstrating the continuing appeal of our customer and franchisee proposition.”

“Our strategy to reach customers across the UK is starting to deliver. This is thanks to the dedication, determination and commitment of the exceptional entrepreneurs in our Cake Box Family, which continues to grow, providing opportunities for entrepreneurs, creating jobs and providing delicious, fresh cream cakes up and down the country.

“With a strengthened team and investment in our operations and processes, we have all the right ingredients to continue to sustainably grow the Cake Box customer base, brand and family.”