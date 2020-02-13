Cabinet reshuffle live: Julian Smith, Andrea Leadsom and Esther McVey sacked

This is a live blog, please hit refresh to update

9:53am

Breaking: Housing minister Esther McVey is out – again not a huge surprise, but as a northern woman who represents a blue collar part of the country, the Prime Minister will have to ensure she is replaced well.

I’m very sorry to be relieved of my duties as Housing Minister



I wish my successor the very best & every success



I’m very grateful to the Prime Minister for having given me the opportunity to serve in his government & he will continue to have my support from the back benches — Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) February 13, 2020

And here is Andrea Leadsom’s confirmation:

It has been a real privilege to serve in Government for the last six years, and in @beisgovuk for six months. I now look forward to focusing on my constituents and on my 20+ year campaign to see every baby get the best start in life. (1/) — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) February 13, 2020

9:48am

Breaking: Business secretary Andrea Leadsom has been sacked – widely expected, but nonetheless does make the PM’s self-imposed challenge of keeping the number of women in the Cabinet level a challenge.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom was widely rumoured to be culled in today’s reshuffle

9:41am

Science and universities minister Chris Skidmore is out… but he doesn’t seem too upset.

Got a promotion in the #reshuffle to be a better Dad with more time to spend with this gorgeous little one….



Thanks everyone who I’ve had the chance to work with and the civil service teams that have supported me- you have all been amazing pic.twitter.com/RdvdMCEl1N — Chris Skidmore (@CSkidmoreUK) February 13, 2020

9:34am

So Julian Smith is out – could Conor Burns be his replacement? There is some chatter suggesting he is being lined up to take over.

Burns is a long-time ally of Johnson, having been his PPS at the Foreign Office. Burns, who is currently a trade minister, was born in Belfast and has served as a PPS to former Northern Ireland secretary Hugo Swire.

9:22am

Breaking – first Cabinet secretary confirmed to be out is Julian Smith, Northern Ireland secretary.

Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege. I am extremely grateful to @BorisJohnson for giving me the chance to serve this amazing part of our country. The warmth & support from people across NI has been incredible. Thank you so much. — Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK) February 13, 2020

Smith was thought to have done enough to cling on after his work getting Stormont back up and running – but his departure isn’t raising that many eyebrows on the Tory benches.

Tory MPs saying they are not surprised by Julian Smith's sacking.



"No 10 never liked him," says one.



"Deal aside, he wasn't well regarded as chief whip under May," says another. "And clashed with BJ as foreign sec."#reshuffle — Cat Neilan (@CatNeilan) February 13, 2020

9:14am

As expected, the sackings are still going on behind closed door. So who are the new (ish) names that we know about?

Suella Braverman is expected to return to government, having been a Brexit minister under David Davis. She’s a dyed-in-the-wool Leaver, having chaired the ERG for a time, and recently returned to parliament from maternity leave.

Another Brexiter expected to be handed a promotion is Anne-Marie Trevelyan, somewhat undermining Number 10’s claim that Remain/Leave labels are being dropped. Trevelyan is currently a junior defence minister, but she resigned as a PPS in 2018 over Theresa May’s Chequers plan for leaving the EU.

Gillian Keegan is one of the more junior names in the frame. She’s only been an MP since 2017, and never held a government role. But she is popular – she was flagged to me by a senior backbencher as one to watch not long after the 2017 election – and her promotion is going down well.

8:52am

While Boris Johnson is enduring the less pleasant part of the day – sacking ministers – he is also facing questions over who paid for a £15,000 holiday on the Caribbean island of Mustique. You can read the details here.

8:29am

Tories are really looking for cues from today’s reshuffle of what kind of government Boris Johnson hopes to build.

Here’s what one MP texted to say:

The important thing underlying it all is how will the government actually implement levelling up? Cos that is the essential domestic policy question of this govt… They need ministers who can provide answers… Pr won’t help you get there on a tough problem.

The problem is that no one really knows what Johnson stands for. Will his need to play to the Red Wall voters make him more interventionist? He’s thought of as socially liberal – but let’s not forget how he damned David Cameron as a “girly swot”. Is he a dyed-in-the-wool Thatcherite? As this comment piece explores, he has no tribe, which could leave him vulnerable in future – but today could be his opportunity to change all that.

8:14am

Westminster is full of speculation that anyone “pale, stale and male” is at risk – as one backbencher put it earlier this week: “The white men who aren’t personally close to Boris Johnson, or seen as brilliant, will be in trouble.”

Other than women, Johnson is likely to prioritise MPs who represent wider parts of the country – Northern and Midlands constituencies, collectively known as the Red Wall. Although 2019 intake will be too new and inexperienced, the 2015 and 2017 intake will be prime pickings.

8:02am

Good morning all.

It’s a soggy day for it, but today’s the day Boris Johnson picks his new team, and with it sets his vision for the post-Brexit world.

Sackings were expected to begin from 8am this morning, but City A.M. understands there will be no walks of shame for ex-ministers to endure – so the action probably won’t be visible until mid-morning.

Here’s what we know so far: the Prime Minister is planning to maintain the number of female Cabinet ministers, and increase the proportion of women in junior roles.

Read more: Johnson pledges to ‘set foundations’ for gender balanced Cabinet in today’s reshuffle

Confirmed names for promotions include Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Suella Braverman and Gillian Keegan, alongside Alok Sharma and Oliver Dowden.

Dowden has been tipped to take over from Nicky Morgan as culture secretary.

Treasury minister Rishi Sunak has also been heavily touted as a contender for promotion. Other rumoured names for promotion include Victoria Atkins and Penny Mordaunt, who could take over from Ben Wallace as defence secretary.

Read more: Turf war threatens Treasury as NO 10 prepares for reshuffle

Johnson’s big headache will be replacing what is seen as a relatively large number of underperforming women – as well as Morgan, who is stepping down voluntarily, we are likely to see environment secretary Theresa Villiers and business secretary Andrea Leadsom go, while questions are being asked about trade secretary Liz Truss.

Truss might be saved by the fact that DIT, which at one point looked likely to be merged into the Cabinet Office, appears safe – at least for the next few months.

We will be watching Downing Street throughout the day, and bringing you all the news as it happens, so please hit refresh for the latest updates.