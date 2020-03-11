Welcome to City A.M.’s 2020 Budget Day live blog. Please refresh your browser for live updates. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to address fears over the economic impact of coronavirus, announce waves of new infrastructure spending and changes on taxation.

11.08am Entrepreneurs’ tax relief expected to go

Sunak is expected to axe entrepreneurs’ tax relief in the budget today.

The scheme cuts the amount of capital gains tax paid, when they sell the business, from the usual 20 per cent to 10 per cent on up to £10m of lifetime gains.

Cutting it will add an estimated £2.7bn to Treasury’s coffers every year.

Speculation the chancellor will scrap the scheme sparked outrage from some in the business community.

The Federation of Small Businesses said the move would “destroy retirements”.

10.37am Sunak addresses cabinet

Sunak has informed the cabinet of the steps he will take to manage the impact of coronavirus.

Number 10 said the chancellor told cabinet the Budget would “make the UK one of the best placed economies” to deal with coronavirus.

They added: “The Chancellor also said that despite coronavirus being ‘front and centre in our minds’, the Budget will implement the manifesto on which the Government had been elected.”

10.27am 2020 Budget: CBI tells Sunak to ‘do his part’

The CBI has said Sunak has to “do his part” in today’s budget to rally the economy.

CBI chief economist Rain Newton Smith reacted positively to the Bank of England’s rate cut today.

However, she said it was now up to the chancellor to also lead the economy’s fightback against coronavirus uncertainty.

“Measures to help the flow of credit and support businesses potentially facing cash flow issues could make a real difference in the weeks ahead,” she said.

“All eyes are now on the Chancellor today to do his part.

“This is a timely, proportionate response to a serious situation, though it’s vital policy is kept under review as things improve.”

10.03am ‘Levelling up’

Today’s Budget is a landmark day for Boris Johnson’s new government.

Waves of new infrastructure spending will be announced as the Prime Minister looks to depart from austerity.

Johnson promised one of his key priorities would be to “level up” less well-off parts of the UK.

Today, it will be up to Sunak to deliver on that promise and, in the words of ex-Australian PM Paul Keating, make this a Budget that “brings home the bacon”.

The Treasury told the BBC that today’s Budget would result in the “highest levels [of investment] in real terms since 1955”.

Sunak will announce up to £600bn of capital investment by 2025.

He will also announce a £2.5bn fund to close potholes.

The Sun reported this morning that, after much speculation, Sunak will freeze fuel duty for the 10th consecutive year.

9.42am Welcome to Budget Day

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will deliver his first Budget today, just 27 days after being handed the keys to the Treasury.

It will come on the same day that the Bank of England has cut its Bank Rate by 50 basis points 0.25 per cent to cope with fears of a coronavirus-related downturn.

The cut has left the official interest rate at its lowest point in the Bank of England’s 325-year history.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said: “Although the magnitude of the economic shock from Covid-19 is highly uncertain, activity is likely to weaken materially in the United Kingdom over the coming months.”

The announcement sent the FTSE 100 benchmark index up by almost two per cent after the announcement, before losing momentum.

It’s up just 0.63 per cent as of 9.37am.

Stocks have suffered a series of shocks over the past three weeks in the wake of coronavirus uncertainty, leading the FTSE 100 to lose more than 15 per cent since 26 February.

Sunak will also inject fiscal stimulus into the economy today to counteract fears of a downturn.

On Sunday, he said: “There are policy levers we can take to ease the short term burden on business’ cash flow.

“These are businesses we think are viable, sustainable and we think have a bright future, but are going to have a temporary period of disruption.

“That’s where our interventions should be focussed.”