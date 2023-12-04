Britons gather in support for Small Business Saturday, spending £669m

Some 11 million Britons shopped local this year in support of Small Business Saturday.

Britons flocked to the high streets to support small businesses as part of Small Business Saturday this weekend, spending a collective £669m.

New research by American Express showed nearly 11 million Britons shopped locally this weekend, with some 38 per cent doing so in recognition of the economic challenges small businesses have faced this year.

Over the past decade, the research suggests some 70 per cent of shoppers have become increasingly aware of the impact small businesses have on their communities.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday, said: “Although the weather was chilly, the nation’s hearts were warm with small business love and support this Small Business Saturday.

“It remains a tough economic environment for both businesses and consumers, which makes it all the

more encouraging to see how much the UK appreciates and actively supports its small and local

businesses.”

But the support doesn’t end with Small Business Saturday this year — 63 per cent have said they will continue to shop local throughout the festive season.

Dan Edelman, vice president of American Express, said: “Our research shows Britons’ support for small businesses remains strong, with people across the country choosing to shop small on Small Business Saturday.

“Despite the challenging environment, it’s tremendously encouraging that consumers say they will continue to spend with and support these businesses not only over the rest of the festive season but into next year too.”