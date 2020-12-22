Breakthrough at Dover on the cards today as politicians work to ease blockade

There are hopes the chaos at Dover could be eased today, as politicians thrash out a place to restart travel.

On Sunday France made a surprise decision to shut its border with the UK, in an attempt to stop a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus spreading through the country.

Read more: Sainsbury’s warns of gaps on shelves if Dover chaos is not sorted

As a result nearly 1,000 lorries are stacked up in Kent, as many spent a second night sleeping in their vehicles.

Conditions for the stuck drivers are thought to be unpleasant, with some not having access to much food or toilet facilities.

Read more: Shapps claims ‘this is not unusual’ ahead of emergency Cobra meeting on Dover

According to reports measures agreed between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron will be announced later and come into effect from Wednesday.

Last night all European countries banned entry from the UK for 48 hours amid fears about the new variant of the virus.