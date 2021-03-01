Breaking: Single Covid vaccine is 80 per cent effective in preventing hospitalisations among over-80s

A single injection of either the Astrazeneca/Oxford jab or Pfizer/Biontech vaccine is more than 80 per cent effective in preventing hospitalisation among over-80s, the health secretary has announced.

Speaking at this evening’s Downing Street press conference, Matt Hancock hailed new data from Public Health England as “extremely good news,” adding that it may help explain a recent drop in hospital admissions.

The number of patients admitted to hospital each day with Covid has plummeted from a peak of 4,576 on 12 January to just over 1,100 last week.

“In fact, the detailed data show that the protection that you get from catching Covid 35 days after a first jab is even slightly better in the Oxford job than for the Pfizer, albeit both results are clearly very strong,” Hancock added.

The data comes as a major snub to a slew of European countries, which have seen low uptake of the Astrazeneca vaccine amid suspicions surrounding its efficacy.

Countries across the continent are facing growing anger over the sluggish progress of the EU’s vaccine rollout, as the bloc continues to lag behind Britain.

Around one in three Brits have received their first dose of either the Pfizer/Biontech or Astrazeneca jabs, with more than 20m doses administered in total.

In comparison, an average of just five per cent of EU residents have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker. The figure is as low as 4.9 per cent in France and 4.2 per cent in Italy.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, said the new data from Public Health England “clearly vindicated” the UK’s approach to the vaccine rollout.

“I’m not here to criticise other countries but I do say that I think in time, the data emerging from our programme will speak for itself and other countries will doubtless be very interested in it,” he added.

However, it is unclear whether either of the current jabs provide protection against emerging coronavirus variants.

The health secretary announced the government will plug an extra £1.65bn into the development of Covid vaccines, as ministers scramble to contain cases of a new Brazilian coronavirus mutation from spreading across the country.

Part of the funding will “go towards further vaccine testing and development, to make sure we are fast and effective in developing the next generation of Covid vaccines, including vaccines against new variants”.

“There’s a huge amount of underway work underway to ensure that we can develop the vaccines against variants as fast as safely possible,” Hancock added.

Ministers are also looking at a potential booster dose which “could tackle these evolving mutations… much as we tackle mutations from flu,” the health secretary said.

It comes after ministers rolled out surge testing in parts of Gloucestershire today to stamp out the spread of a new Covid-19 variant first identified in Brazil.

The variant is believed to be more transmissible than the original strain of the virus and may be more resistant to the UK’s two approved Covid vaccines.

The Brazil strain, also known as the P1 variant or Manaus variant, has similar mutations found in the South Africa strain of coronavirus.

“These and other mutations are associated with reduced impact of antibodies against the virus in laboratory experiments,” said Public Health England’s Dr Susan Hopkins.

“The current vaccines have not yet been studied against this variant and we will need to wait further clinical and trial data to understand the vaccine effectiveness against this variant. In the meantime, it is important to retract cases of this new variant as closely as possible in order to limit a spread in the UK,” she added.

Six cases have been recored in the UK so far, including three in England and three in Scotland.

Two of the England cases have been found in South Gloucestershire, while a search is currently underway to locate the third case. It is thought the patient failed to provide contact details on their testing form.

Anyone who took a Covid test on 12 or 13 February but hasn’t yet received a result has been told to get in touch by calling 119 in England.

