Sigh of relief at ammunition giant Chemring as SFO closes four-year probe without prosecution

A four-year probe into alleged bribery, corruption and money laundering at grenade and ammunition manufacturer Chemring and one of its subsidiaries by the Serious Fraud Office has been closed without prosecution.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) opened its investigation into the activities of Chemring, its subsidiary Chemring Technology Solutions and associated persons in 2018 after the firm handed its own report to the SFO.

Chemring – which is headquartered in Romsey, Hampshire – said it co-operated fully with the SFO throughout the investigation and is “pleased” the matter is now closed.

“Chemring remains committed to conducting its business in an ethical and responsible manner at all times, and in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations,” it said.