Boris Johnson’s mobile number available online for the past 15 years

The Prime Minister’s mobile number has been online for a decade and a half, meaning thousands of people could have access to Boris Johnson’s phone number.

Johnson’s contact details were listed on a 2006 press release from his time as MP for Henley.

Gossip newsletter Popbitch gave its readers clues on how to fine the Prime Minister’s number, which was unchanged 15 years after the press release in question.

The phone number was reportedly active until yesterday evening.

Johnson’s refusal to change his number is reported to have been a contentious issue in Downing Street, and has grown in prominence in recent weeks amid government lobbying scandals after it was revealed James Dyson personally messaged Johnson about a tax issue.

Lord Ricketts, a crossbench peer who was chairman of the joint intelligence committee, warned the breach could open up the possibility of hostile states eavesdropping on the Prime Minister’s conversations and messages.

He told Radio 4’s Today Programme: “I know that modern systems like WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted — nonetheless, I think one would be worried if a hostile state that had sophisticated capabilities had the mobile phone number itself.

“That must increase the risk that they’re able to eavesdrop on some at least of the communications that are going on, and possibly other non-state actors as well, such as sophisticated criminal gangs.”

Number 10 widely declined to comment.