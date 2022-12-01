Boris Johnson tells local Tories he will stand in next election

The former Prime Minister informed the local party ahead of next week’s deadline for Tory MPs to confirm if they are standing for their seat again.

Boris Johnson has told his local Conservative association in Uxbridge and Ruislip that he will run again at the next election.

It comes as a series of rising stars in the Conservative party have said in recent weeks that they will not contest the election, including Dehenna Davison and William Wragg.

It comes after months of polling showing Labour with 20+ point leads over the Tories.

Johnson would likely lose his seat if these polling numbers were replicated in the next election, which is expected by the end of 2024.

Richard Mills, chair of the Uxbridge and Ruislip Conservative association, told The Telegraph that he was in full support of Johnson standing again at the next election.

“Since his re-election in 2019, he has delivered on his plans for redevelopment and modernisation of Hillingdon Hospital as well as increasing police numbers across Uxbridge,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver for the residents and communities within the constituency, where he has strong connections and involvement.”

The ex-PM has said that he will be an active backbencher in parliament and speak up on issues like the UK’s net zero target and the Ukraine war.

He spoke at the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt last month and urged Rishi Sunak to stick to the UK’s climate pledges.