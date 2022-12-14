Boris Johnson has made £1m since leaving Number 10 from speaking gigs

Boris Johnson made the cash from just four speeches, which included a speaking gig at a CNN event in Portugal and a keynote speech for American boutique investment banking firm Centerview Partners.

Boris Johnson has already made more than £1m from speaking engagements since leaving Number 10 just three months ago.

He received £261,652 from Indian newspaper Hindustan Times for eight hours and 45 minutes’ work last month, which included a keynote speech in New Delhi.

The new figures were released today as a part of the latest update of parliament’s Register of Members’ Financial Interests.

The speaking circuit is often a lucrative playground for ex-Prime Ministers, with Johnson unsurprisingly commanding a high price for his efforts.

He is also expected to soon cash in from his long-awaited book on Shakespeare, as well as other potential book deals that could come his way.

Johnson was ousted as Tory leader in July, after his government collapsed under the weight of more than 60 resignations by ministers and parliamentary private secretaries.

He lost the confidence of his own MPs after a series of damaging scandals over a nine-month period, including partygate and sexual misconduct allegations against close ally Chris Pincher.

Johnson and his aides were caught out lying about how much they knew about past allegations against Pincher when fresh claims emerged in July.

The ex-PM is still an MP for Uxbride and South Ruislip and is reportedly set to stand again in the next election.