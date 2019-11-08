General Election 2019: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn to go face-to-face in BBC debate

The BBC is set to host a live debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

The party leaders will go head-to-head in a televised debate on 6 December, just days before the general election.

Jo Swinson, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, has not been asked to attend the debate.

Swinson has previously hit out at ITV for not being invited to its planned debate, threatening to sue the broadcaster following her exclusion.

Liberal Democrat candidate Chuka Umunna said it was “wrong [and] undemocratic” not to include his party in the head-to-head to represent those who “want to stop Brexit”.

There will also be a seven-way podium debate between leaders of the seven biggest parties on 29 November.

The BBC Election Debate between seven parties will take place on Friday 29 November on BBC One, and the BBC Prime Ministerial Debate will take place on Friday 6 December on BBC One, the broadcaster has said.

There will also be a Question Time Leaders’ Special, going out on 22 November with Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon and Jo Swinson and the Question Time Under 30 special, which will be hosted by Emma Barnett.

Britain’s political parties have been kicking off their election campaigns this week, after the Prime Minister met the Queen at Buckingham Palace to start the official race.

However, both Conservative and Labour politicians have suffered a series of setbacks in recent days.

Ex-Labour MP Ian Austin yesterday urged voters to support Boris Johnson rather than his own former leader.

Meanwhile, the Tories were dealt a public blow when Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns resigned over claims he knew about a former aide’s role in the “sabotage” of a rape trial.