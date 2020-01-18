Boeing has revealed it is addressing a new software issue on the grounded 737 Mac which could further delay its return to service.

The aircraft maker discovered an issue relating to its power-up monitoring function that verifies some system monitors are operating correctly, during a technical review in Iowa last weekend.

“We are making necessary updates,” Boeing said in a statement.

Officials revealed that one of the monitors was not being initiated correctly. The monitor check is prompted by the airplane or system starting up and will indicate when maintenance is required.

Boeing’s 737 Max has been grounded since March after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people.

It will this month half the production of its best-selling plane.

US regulators are awaiting an update on how it will resolve the issues.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has yet to comment on the latest issue but the regulator is reportedly unlikely to approve the plane’s return until March or April at the earliest.

Earlier this month, the FAA and Boeing revealed they were reviewing a wiring issue, which could potentially lead to a short circuit and crash if pilots did not respond appropriately.