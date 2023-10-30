Blackstone boss Steve Schwarzman to speak at London investment summit

Blackstone’s top honcho, Steve Schwarzman, is reportedly set to take the stage at the UK government’s Global Investment Summit.

The billionaire tycoon, who serves as chairman, chief executive, and co-founder of private equity giant Blackstone, will deliver a keynote address at the summit on 29 November in London, according to a report by Sky News.

Schwarzman is also understood to have wooed a lineup of global business leaders to attend the summit at which Elon Musk is also rumoured to be a guest.

Last week, Schwarzman accused remote workers of being idle, staying at home so they “don’t work as hard” and can save money.

His leadership has catapulted Blackstone into a $1 trillion asset management powerhouse, earning him worldwide acclaim as one of the investment elite.

Over the past 20 years, the New York-listed firm has snapped up leisure companies including Center Parcs and Merlin Entertainments, the company behind Legoland.

Blackstone and the Department for Business and Trade declined to comment on Monday.