Blackheath Centre of Sining provides a space for singers of all levels to participate in choirs and singing lessons for all abilities.

Join the Blackheath Centre for Singing at their upcoming Easter concert, Vivaldi Gloria.

City A.M. Club members receive at 15% discount on tickets.

Date: Saturday 28th March

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: St James’ Church, Thurland Road, Bermondsey, SE16