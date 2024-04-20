Provided By

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds for Game 1

The Phoenix Suns take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday afternoon as the first round of the NBA Playoffs tips off.

The Timberwolves finished the regular season sitting third in the Western Conference standings, giving them home-court advantage against the six-seed Phoenix Suns. Despite being the higher seed in the standings, the Timberwolves have struggled in the head-to-head series with the Suns this season, losing all three of their meetings by double-digit margins.

Ahead of the game, we have found the best Suns vs Timberwolves sportsbook promos, as well as our favorite bets from the game and available odds.

Suns vs Timberwolves Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Suns +1.5 (-112) O 214 (-110) -102 Timberwolves -1.5 (-108) U 214 (-110) -118

Suns vs Timberwolves Best Bets

Suns +1.5 (-112)

Having had plenty of joy in this matchup over the course of the season, we are siding with the Phoenix Suns to cover the spread in this game. The Suns went 3-0 in the regular season against the Timberwolves and finished the season 7-3 in their last 10 games, including a 125-106 win on Minnesota’s home floor.

Grayson Allen O 2.5 Threes Made (-118)

Grayson Allen was recently rewarded with a bumper four-year, $70 million contract for his shooting exploits this season, having averaged 46.1% from three-point range this season. There is the expectation that many teams will put an emphasis on letting ‘the others’ beat them outside of Phoenix’s big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, leaving Allen with plenty of open looks, as has been the case this season.

FAQs

When is Suns vs Timberwolves being played?

The Suns vs Timberwolves is being played on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

What time does Suns vs Timberwolves start?

The Suns vs Timberwolves is set to tip off at 3:30 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for Suns vs Timberwolves?

The Timberwolves are a -1.5 favorite against the Timberwolves.