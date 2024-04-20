Provided By

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds for Game 1

One of the most intriguing matchups of the first round of the NBA Playoffs sees the Philadelphia 76ers take on the New York Knicks.

The second-seeded Knicks have arguably the toughest matchup of any team with home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference, facing a 76ers team that dropped in the standings in the aftermath of Joel Embiid’s injury. With Embiid now back, this is one of the most evenly-matched first-round matchups in the Playoffs.

Find the best betting promos that can be claimed ahead of game 1 below, as well as the available odds and our favorite bets for the game.

76ers vs Knicks Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline 76ers +3 (-110) O 208.5 (-108) +120 Knicks -3 (-110) U 208.5 (-112) -142

76ers vs Knicks Best Bets

Knicks Moneyline (-142)

While the Knicks have been given one of the most difficult Playoff matches the first round could throw up, it would be remiss to forget that they themselves secured the second seed in the Eastern Conference despite a tumultuous season with injuries. Starters Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson have all missed significant time this season, but the team still made it to 50 wins. We are siding with the Knicks to take Game 1.

Jalen Brunson O 29.5 Points (-120)

Jalen Brunson’s strong season had him in fringe MVP conversations, and the former Villanova guard will need to have a big series as the Knicks lead offensive player to progress to the second round. Brunson averaged 28.7 points per game during the regular season, and without his 24-point scoring Robin in Randle in the lineup, Brunson will need to put the team on his back.

When is 76ers vs Knicks being played?

The 76ers vs Knicks is being played on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

What time does 76ers vs Knicks start?

The 76ers vs Knicks is set to tip off at 6:00 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for 76ers vs Knicks?

The Knicks are a 3-point favorite to win against the 76ers.