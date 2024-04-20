Provided By

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds for Game 1

The first round of the NBA Playoffs officially tips off on Saturday afternoon as the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Orlando Magic.

The Cavaliers secured the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference after finishing just one game ahead of the Orlando Magic in the standings, though it came with controversy after they rested key players to ensure they secured what they felt was a more favorable first-round matchup.

Whether that will prove to be the correct decision remains to be seen after the two teams split the regular season series 2-2. Below, we have picked out the best Magic vs Cavaliers sportsbook promos, as well as the available betting odds and our favorite bets for the matchup.

Magic vs Cavaliers Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Magic +4.5 (-108) O 206.5 (-110) +160 Cavaliers -4.5 (-112) U 206.5 (-110) -192

Magic vs Cavaliers Best Bets

Below, we have picked out our two favorite bets for the Magic vs Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Donovan Mitchell O 25.5 Points (-108)

Questions remain regarding Donovan Mitchell’s long-term future in Cleveland, but his production cannot be questioned. Only injury prevented Mitchell from being named to one of the All-NBA teams this season, and the 27-year-old guard has historically been an impressive Playoff performer.

He averaged 27.3 points per game in three games against the Magic this season, including a 35-point effort in December, and we like his odds to go over 25.5 points in this series opener. His battle with Magic lockdown defender Jalen Suggs will be one of the key matchups in this playoff series.

Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline (-192)

The Cavs have a point to prove following their antics in the final game of the season and last season’s Playoff meltdown against the New York Knicks, a series many picked them to win. This core group has yet to win a Playoff series together, but this is also the first time a number of the Orlando Magic players have experienced the postseason.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Suggs, among others, have yet to Playoff basketball, and we are expecting the Cavs to use their experience to make a positive start to this series. They are -4.5 on the spread, but we are taking the moneyline.

FAQs

When is Magic vs Cavaliers being played?

The Magic vs Cavaliers is being played on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

What time does Magic vs Cavaliers start?

The Magic vs Cavaliers is set to tip off at 1:00 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for Magic vs Cavaliers?

The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point betting favorite to win against the Magic.