New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds for Game 3

The Eastern Conference series between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers moves to Philadelphia on Thursday night as the home side looks to secure their first victory in Game 3.

With two close battles in games 1 and 2 that could have gone either way, the Knicks edged out the visitors on both occasions. Game 2 saw the 76ers file a grievance to the league office after several calls were perceived as missed.

Looking to halve the deficit on Thursday night, the 76ers will be up for it with the backing of their home crowd pushing them all the way. Ahead of Game 3, we have picked out the best Knicks vs 76ers sportsbook promos, as well as the available betting odds and our favorite bets for the matchup.

Knicks vs 76ers Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Knicks +4.5 (-110) O 201.5 (-110) +150 76ers -4.5 (-110) U 201.5 (-110) -180

Knicks vs 76ers Best Bets

Ahead of Knicks vs 76ers Game 3, we have included our top two favorite bets below.

Tyrese Maxey O 26.5 (-118)

After scoring 35 points, providing 10 assists and nine rebounds in Game 2, all despite having an undisclosed illness, a hyped up and motivated to take back a win, Maxey is expected to run riot in front of his home crowd. He is also the fourth-highest passes per-game player in the NBA this season and will bring a big threat to the Knicks securing a third win.

New York Knicks Team Total Points Over 98.5 (-120)

After scoring over 100 points in both victories over the 76ers, the Knicks will be determined to do the same to take a 3-0 lead in the series on Thursday and cause an upset in the home team’s own backyard.

FAQs

When is Knicks vs 76ers being played?

The Knicks vs. 76ers game will be played on Thursday, April 25th, 2024, at Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia.

What time does Knicks vs 76ers start?

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers match starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for Knicks vs 76ers?

The favorite for Game 3 is the Knicks after securing two wins from two so far in the series.