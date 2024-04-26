Provided By

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds for Game 3

The Phoenix Suns return home for Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series, still looking to secure their first win after two dominating performances from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves currently lead the series 2-0, with the Suns dropping the first two games by an average of 18.5 points. They hope a return home in front of their fans will give them the boost they need to halve the series deficit.

The Suns have yet to receive confirmation of star shooter Grayson Allen’s injury status after sustaining a sprained ankle in Game 1. If he is out, the home side would suffer a noticeable loss. Ahead of the match, we have all of the best betting promos that can be claimed and used on Game 3, as well as the available odds and our best bets for the game.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Timberwolves vs Suns Betting Promos

DraftKings Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets – Guaranteed!

bet365 Bonus Code – AMCBONUS – $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150

BetMGM Bonus Code – NDMAX150 – $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if you don’t win

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code – ALLINHOOPZ1000 – $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

Timberwolves vs Suns Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Timberwolves +4 (-108) O 206.5 (-110) +150 Suns -4 (-112) U 206.5 (-110) -180

Timberwolves vs Suns Best Bets

Ahead of Timberwolves vs Suns Game 3, we have included our two favorite bets below.

Minnesota Timberwolves +4 (-108)

The results of the first two match-ups showed that The Wolves emerged victorious by sizable margins. The Suns’ have already shown their willingness to quit when they are down, giving up twice in the fourth quarter of this series, helping us to feel confident backing them on the money line.

Kevin Durant O 26.5 Points (-102)

A return home for the 14-time All-Star seems like the perfect opportunity for Kevin Durant to show The Timberwolves just why he has two Championship rings. So far in the series, he has managed to breach the best defence in the NBA, with his opponents having no answer.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

FAQs

When is Timberwolves vs Suns being played?

The Timberwolves vs The Suns is being played on Friday, 26th April, 2024, at The Footprint Center, home of the Suns.

What time does the Timberwolves vs Suns start?

Game 3 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns gets underway at 10:30 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for Timberwolves vs Suns?

The betting favorites ahead of Game 3 in the series are the Timberwolves.