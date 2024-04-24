Provided By

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds for Game 2

Miami Heat face the Boston Celtics again on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs, where the Heat will be looking to even up the series with a win to make it 1-1.

Game 1 saw the Celtics run the show against the number 8 seeds, kicking off their play-off campaign with a 114-94 win. They were leading throughout as the Heat struggled without key man Jimmy Butler, who is out injured. Six players scored double figures for the Celtics, who were simply too strong on the night in the opener to the best-of-seven series.

However, the Heat still pose a threat with everything to play for, especially after knocking out their opponents in last year’s play-offs. Ahead of the second meeting, we have picked out the best Heat vs Celtics sportsbook promos, as well as the available betting odds and our favorite bets for the matchup.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Heat vs Celtics Betting Promos

DraftKings Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets – Guaranteed!

bet365 Bonus Code – AMCBONUS – $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150

BetMGM Bonus Code – NDMAX150 – $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if you don’t win

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code – ALLINHOOPZ1000 – $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

Heat vs Celtics Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Heat +14.5 (-110) O 202.5 (-110) +800 Celtics -14.5 (-110) U 202.5 (-110) -1350

Heat vs Celtics Best Bets

Ahead of Heat vs Celtics Game 2, we have included our two favorite bets below.

Jayson Tatum O 25.5 Points (+100)

The Celtics’ small forward is one of the biggest threats to the Heat. He was one of six players to reach double figures in Game 1, scoring 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, which was his first postseason triple-double of his career.

Tatum scored an average of 26.9 points per game in the NBA this season, the fourth-highest in total. The Boston-based side secured 64 wins this season and make for a tough side to beat.

Miami Heat +14.5

The Heat are seen as the underdogs in this tie, and despite being on the receiving end of a thrashing just three days ago, head coach Erik Spoelstra has enough experience to find the opportunities where his side can take advantage and hopefully get back on track in the series.

The stats favor the Heat ahead of Game 2. The Miami-based side has covered the spread nine times in the last 13 meetings with the Celtics.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

FAQs

When is Heat vs Celtics being played?

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics takes place on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at TD Garden.

What time does Heat vs Celtics start?

Heat vs Celtics is due to start at 7:00 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for Heat vs Celtics?

The hosts, the Boston Celtics, are the sportsbooks’ favorites to win the tie on Wednesday.