Provided By

March Madness Picks: Duke vs Houston Betting Promos and Odds

The No 4 Dukes take on No 1 side Houston in the Sweet 16 round in the South division on Wednesday, one of the tournament’s toughest matchups so far. Ahead of the event, we have been looking at all of the top offers available across the top 5 sportsbooks, alongside a match preview and the best betting odds available. Keep reading below to learn more before the teams take to the court.

Duke vs Houston Betting Promos

DraftKings Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Promo Code – $200 in Bonus Bets with Winning $5 Bet

bet365 Bonus Code – AMCBONUS – $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150

BetMGM Bonus Code – NDMAX150 – $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if you don’t win

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code – ALLINHOOPZ1000 – $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

Duke vs Houston Picks

A showdown between one of the top sides in the tournament vs one of the blue-blood college basketball programs is set to be a cracker. However, despite Houston’s number 1 ranking, they have struggled through the early rounds more than opponents Duke. In their fifth straight Sweet 16, the Cougars will look to get one step closer to the final with a win over the Blue Devils.

Duke will be going after the high-running emotions of their opponent, ready to pounce on any mistakes made. Coming off of a comfortable victory over James Madison, can the Blue Devils cause an upset? The winners will face one of either NC State or Marquette in the Elite Eight.

Over 134.5 Points

In a match that can go either way or a comfortable win for the No. 1 side, we expect to see a score over 134.5. Houston scored 100 points on their own in their game against Texas A&M.

Houston to Win

Despite a difficult journey to the Sweet 16 that required going to overtime in their previous match, the Cougars are expected to be back at their best and secure their place in the Elite Eight.

Duke vs Houston Odds

Below are the latest Duke vs Houston odds ahead of the match provided by DraftKings.

Team Moneyline Spread Total Duke +160 +4 (-112) O 134.5 (-108) Houston -192 -4 (-108) U 134.5 (-112)

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy