Provided By

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA In-Season Tournament

Claim the DraftKings promo code offer this week to earn $200 in bonus bets to use on the NBA In-Season Tournament.

To claim the offer, sign up for the first time through the link above and place a first bet worth $5 on any sport. Once complete, you will receive $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings Sportsbook instantly.

These will be awarded as 8 x $25 bonus bets, which can’t be withdrawn until they are used. The bonus bets can be used across all six NBA In-Season Tournament games, including two on Tuesday night and two on Wednesday.

Tuesday features Lakers vs Warriors and Warriors vs Kings before Heat vs 76ers and Hawks vs Bulls on Wednesday. Learn how to claim the DraftKings promo code for the NBA In-Season Tournament this week below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to claim the DraftKings Promo Code for NBA In-Season Tournament

Click here to be taken to the DraftKings sign-up page. Click ‘sign up’. Enter your phone number and email address, as well as your username and password. Complete the registration form. Log in and make your first deposit. Wager $5+ on any sports market available at DraftKings. Once completed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $150 in bonus bets. Use your 8 x $25 bonus bets within seven days. Enjoy!

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Lakers vs Pelicans – 7:30 PM ET

Warriors vs Kings – 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Heat vs 76ers – 7:00 PM ET

Hawks vs Bulls 9:30 PM ET

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy