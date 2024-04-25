Provided By

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers Betting Promos, Best Bets, and Odds for Game 3

The Los Angeles Lakers will return home looking to halve the defending champions Denver Nuggets’ 2-0 series lead in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoff.

In for a tough night, the Nuggets are now on a 10-game winning streak vs. the Lakers and have shown why they are the defending champions in the first two matches, having overcome a 20-point deficit in the second half in Game 2 and an 11-point hole in less than 11 minutes.

Can the Nuggets take a seventh playoff victory in a row against the Lakers, or can LeBron James and his side end their run? Below, we have picked out the best sportsbook promos, available betting odds, and our favorite bets ahead of the Nuggets vs. the Lakers.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Promos

DraftKings Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets – Guaranteed!

bet365 Bonus Code – AMCBONUS – $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150

BetMGM Bonus Code – NDMAX150 – $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if you don’t win

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code – ALLINHOOPZ1000 – $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

Nuggets vs Lakers Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Nuggets -1 (-110) O 215 (-110) -115 Lakers +1 (-110) U 215 (-110) -105

Nuggets vs Lakers Best Bets

Below, we have picked out our two favorite bets for the Nuggets vs Lakers on Wednesday night. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Nikola Jokic First Field Goal +360

Jokic showed his MVP-worthy play in Game 2, scoring 27 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists. Second to him was Michael Porter Jr., who scored 22 points and nine rebounds, alongside Jamal Murray, who scored 20.

D’Angelo Russell Total Points O 17.5 (-112)

Lakers guard Russell scored 23 points in Game 2, showing the threat he can bring to the team. James scored 26, and Davis scored the most, 32. The tie saw the rest of the Lakers team combined for just eight, a stat they will be determined to change in Game 3.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

FAQs

When is Nuggets vs Lakers being played?

The Nuggets vs Lakers is being played on Thursday, 25th April 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena, LA.

What time does Nuggets vs Lakers start?

The game 3 matchup between the Nuggets and the Lakers starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for the Nuggets vs Lakers?

According to the sportsbooks ahead of the tie, the favorites are the Nuggets, who currently lead the series 2-0.