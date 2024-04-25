Provided By

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds for Game 3

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic will meet again on Thursday in Game 3 of the NBA playoffs’ first-round Eastern Conference series.

The Cavaliers currently lead the series 2-0 after an impressive opening two games, looking to avoid a repeat of last year’s early exit in the first round.

After waiting all season for a chance to redeem themselves, the Magic will be fighting to put a stop to their lead before it’s too late. Ahead of Game 3 between these two sides, we have picked out the best Cavaliers vs. Magic sportsbook promos on offer, as well as the best betting odds and our top two favorite bets for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs Magic Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Cavaliers +1.5 (-110) O 198.5 +100 Magic -1.5 (-110) U 198.5 -120

Cavaliers vs Magic Best Bets

Ahead of Cavaliers vs Magic Game 3, we have included our two favorite bets below.

Paolo Banchero O 23.5 (-115)

The Magic will be hoping the home advantage will work in their favor on the night, as they are hosting their first playoff game since April 2019. Banchero has been a standout player in both his sides’ defeats to The Cavs, scoring 24 in the series opener and 21 in Game 2 on Monday.

Cleveland Cavaliers Team Total Points Over 98.5 (-115)

The Cavaliers scored 97 and 96 in games 1 and 2 to secure two wins from two. Heading into game 3 high on confidence and recognizing the Magic’s weak points, they will look to score well into the hundreds and further assert their dominance in the series.

FAQs

When is Cavaliers vs Magic being played?

The Cavaliers vs Magic play on Thursday, 25th April 2024, at the Kia Center.

What time does the Cavaliers vs Magic start?

Game 3 of The Cavs vs Magic starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for Cavaliers vs Magic?

The betting favorites ahead of the Game 3 clash are the Cleveland Cavaliers.