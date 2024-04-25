Provided By

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ALLINHOOPZ1000 Unlocks $1,000 First Bet Bonus on NBA Playoffs

Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 when registering for the first time to get a $1,000 first bet bonus to use on the NBA Playoffs this week.

With this offer, new customers can get up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if their first cash bet loses. The refund will only apply to your first cash bet and will be to the value of your first wager, capped at $1,000.

Sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 to be eligible for this promotion. Follow each of the steps outlined below to get your $1,000 first bet on Caesars for the NBA Playoffs this week.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code on NBA Playoffs

Click here to be taken to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. Enter your email address and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000. Fill out the rest of your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Make a first deposit and wager up to $1,000 on your first cash bet on any NBA Playoffs Game 2 market. If the bet loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets. Enjoy!

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

NBA Playoffs Schedule

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Cavaliers vs Magic – 7:00 PM ET

Knicks vs 76ers – 7:30 PM ET

Nuggets vs Lakers – 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 26, 2024

Bucks vs Pacers – 5:30 PM ET

Clippers vs Mavericks – 8:00 PM ET

Timberwolves vs Suns – 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 27, 2024

Cavaliers vs Magic – 1:00 PM ET

Thunder vs Pelicans – 3:30 PM ET

Celtics vs Heat – 6:00 PM ET

Nuggets vs Lakers – 8:30 PM ET

