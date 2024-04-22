Provided By

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ALLINHOOPZ1000: Get $1k Bonus for Game 2 of NBA Playoffs First Round

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 will give new customers eligibility for a $1,000 first bet on Caesars for Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Sign up for the first time using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 to get up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if your first cash bet loses. The refund of bonus bets will be of the same value as your first cash bet.

With eight NBA Playoff games over the next three days, as well as NHL and MLB action, there is no shortage of betting opportunities for new customers. Read below to learn how to claim this offer today.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code on NBA Playoffs

Click here to be taken to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. Enter your email address and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000. Fill out the rest of your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Make a first deposit and wager up to $1,000 on your first cash bet on any NBA Playoffs Game 2 market. If the bet loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets. Enjoy!

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

NBA Playoffs First Round Game 2 Schedule

Monday, April 22, 2024

Magic vs Cavaliers – 7:00 PM ET

76ers vs Knicks – 7:30 PM ET

Lakers vs Nuggets – 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Suns vs Timberwolves – 7:30 PM ET

Pacers vs Bucks – 8:30 PM ET

Mavericks vs Clippers – 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Heat vs Celtics – 7:00 PM ET

Pelicans vs Thunder – 9:30 PM ET

