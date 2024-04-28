Provided By

BetMGM Bonus Code: NDMAX150 for $1.5k First Bet Bonus on NBA Playoffs, MLB + more

New BetMGM customers can get a $1,500 first bet bonus to use on the NBA Playoffs by signing up using the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150.

With the NBA Playoffs heating up and the MLB regular season picking up pace, this is one of the top times in the sporting calendar to claim the BetMGM new customer offer.

With the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150, you can get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if your first cash bet loses. Sign up using the bonus code, make a first deposit, and place a first wager up to $1,500.

If it wins, the returns will be credited to your account. If it loses, you will receive a refund in bonus bets of the same value as your first bet. The bonus bets will only be credited to your account if your first bet loses.

Follow the steps presented below to claim the BetMGM bonus offer today.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to join BetMGM and claim Bonus Code NDMAX150

Click here to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page. Click ‘sign up now’. Enter your email address and select your password. Fill in the remaining personal details required. Enter the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150, when prompted. Log in, make your first deposit worth at least $10, and place a first bet of up to $1,500. If the bet wins, the winnings will be credited to your account. If it loses, receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets to play again. Enjoy!

BetMGM Legal States

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

NBA Playoffs Schedule

Sunday, April 28, 2024

Knicks vs 76ers – 1:00 PM ET

Clippers vs Mavericks – 3:30 PM ET

Bucks vs Pacers – 7:00 PM ET

Timberwolves vs Suns – 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 29, 2024

Celtics vs Heat – 7:00 PM ET

Thunder vs Pelicans – 9:30 PM ET

Lakers vs Nuggets – 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Pacers vs Bucks – TBD

Magic vs Cavaliers – TBD

76ers vs Knicks – 7:00 PM ET

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy