bet365 March Madness Offer: $25 in Bonus Bets when you Wager $50 on Sweet 16

New and existing bet365 customers can get $25 in bonus bets by wagering $50 or more on the March Madness Sweet 16 round.

Sign up using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS as a new customer and wager $50 or more on a Same Game Parlay, Same Game Parlay+, or Parlay or more across the March Madness Sweet Sixteen round.

If you wager between $20 and $49.99 on these markets, customers will receive $10 in bonus bets.

In addition to this, new customers can choose between a $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets guaranteed when you bet $5 when signing up using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS.

Read on to learn how to claim the bet365 March Madness offer below.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

How to claim the bet365 March Madness Offer

Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page. Click ‘join’ and enter your personal information on the registration page. When prompted, use the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS. Log in, make your first deposit, and wager $50 on a Same Game Parlay, Same Game Parlay+, or Parlay or more across the March Madness Sweet Sixteen round. Receive $25 in bonus bets to use. Enjoy!

March Madness Sweet 16 Games

28/02

Clemson @ Arizona – 7:09 PM ET

San Diego State @ UConn – 7:39 PM ET

Alabama @ UNC – 9:39 PM ET

Illinois @ Iowa State – 10:09 PM ET

29/02

NC State @ Marquette – 7:09 PM ET

Gonzaga @ Purdue – 7:39 PM ET

Duke @ Houston – 9:39 PM ET

Creighton @ Tennessee – 10:39 PM ET

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy