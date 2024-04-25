Provided By

bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS unlocks $150 Bonus for NBA Playoffs

The bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS will earn new customers in the United States the chance to earn $150 in bonus bets to use on the NBA Playoffs.

To get these bonus bets, sign up using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS and place a first bet worth at least $5. Once this bet has settled, bet365 will reward you with $150 in bonus bets to use on the NBA Playoffs or any other sport you want.

That isn’t the only welcome offer available with bet365, which also offers a $1,000 first bet safety net for new customers. This gives new customers up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if their first cash wager loses to the same value as their stake. Only one of these bet365 promos can be claimed by new customers.

Read below to learn how to claim one of these welcome bonuses to use during the NBA Playoffs this weekend.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

Claiming the bet365 Bonus Code for the NBA Playoffs

Click here to head to the bet365 sign-up page. Click ‘join’ and begin entering your personal information when requested. When prompted, enter the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS. Choose the welcome bonus you wish to claim. Place your qualifying bet as per the terms of each offer. Once the bet settles, receive your bonus bets. If you selected the $1,000 first bet safety net, the bonus bets will only arrive if your first bet loses. Enjoy!

NBA Playoffs Schedule

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Cavaliers vs Magic – 7:00 PM ET

Knicks vs 76ers – 7:30 PM ET

Nuggets vs Lakers – 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 26, 2024

Bucks vs Pacers – 5:30 PM ET

Clippers vs Mavericks – 8:00 PM ET

Timberwolves vs Suns – 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 27, 2024

Cavaliers vs Magic – 1:00 PM ET

Thunder vs Pelicans – 3:30 PM ET

Celtics vs Heat – 6:00 PM ET

Nuggets vs Lakers – 8:30 PM ET

