Best Premier League Betting Offers and Free Bets For Week 29

Another week of enthralling Premier League action is upon us! Although this weekend’s games have been disrupted due to teams competing in the FA Cup, there are still some great games on offer! Below we have listed our top five betting sites, including sites like Copybet and many more. Make sure to read on to learn more about these offers, how to claim them, and much more.

Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets Betvictor – Bet £10 Get £45 In Free Bets William Hill– Bet £10 Get £60 Betfred – Bet £10 get £50 In Free Bets When You Use the Promo Code CHELT50 Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets

Copybet is first up on our list of the best Premier League betting offers and free bets, due to the site’s incredible Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets welcome offer! These £50 in free bets can be used across all sports betting markets, whether it’s football, cricket, or horse racing. In order to claim these free bets, simply sign up for the Copybet site and place an initial bet on the site worth at least £10. Then, once this bet settles, £50 in free bets will be yours to use freely!

BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for the customers who signed up on 01.0202024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £/€10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet lasts for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK and ROI clients only. No cash-out. Max payout – £/€500.

Second on our list of the best Premier League free bet offers and free bets is none other than BetVictor. BetVictor is one of the most well-known and popular sports betting sites in the UK. Founded in 1946, BetVictor has over half a century of experience in providing players with a high-quality betting experience across a whole host of sports. BetVictor is offering all new customers signing up for the first time the chance to claim a welcome offer consisting of £45 in free bets when they stake a first-time bet of at least £10. Simply click the link provided to get started!

18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Are you a fan of free football bets? Well, look no further than this next site. William Hill is perhaps the most recognisable name on this list, founded all the way back in 1934! William Hill is offering all first-time customers the chance to claim a whopping £60 in free bets when they stake a £10 bet. Simply sign up, place a £10 bet, and once this bet settles, £60 in Premier League free bets will instantly be added to your account! Click the link to get started for week 28 of the Premier League!

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022 Maximum bonus £60. Bonus expires 72 hours from issue. New customers only. Minimum stake £10 on selected games. Wagering requirements apply. Online only. Virtual markets excluded. Further terms apply.

Betfred is next up on our list of the best Premier League free bet offers and free bets. Betfred has been a staple piece in the UK gambling industry since its inception in 1967. Betfred is certainly backing up its reputation of providing top-notch betting offers by providing all new customers signing up for the first time a whopping £50 in free bets when customers wager a £10 bet and enter the promo code CHELT50.

New customers only. 09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Last but not least on our list of the best Premier League betting offers and free bets is Spreadex. Spreadex, the masters of spread betting, are one of the most popular betting sites for football in the UK. This site currently offers all first-time customers the chance to claim up to £40 in free bets in exchange for a £10 qualifying bet. Click the link provided to get started today!

18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.

Premier League Week 29 Matches

Burnley vs Brentford – Saturday, March 16th, 15:00.

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest – Saturday, March 16th, 15:00.

Fulham vs Tottenham – Saturday, March 16th, 17:30.

West Ham vs Aston Villa – Sunday March 17th, 14:00.

Premier League Week 29 Review

This weekend’s Premier League action does not include nearly as many games as last usual, due to the fact that a lot of teams are still competing in the FA Cup. However, there is still some tasty encounters set to take place! Struggling Burnley will face off against Brentford who will also be looking to get themselevs on a good run of form. Luton and Nottingham Forest also face off and will both be looking for safety from the bottom three. After a 4-0 loss at home to Tottenham last weekend, Aston Villa will be looking to pick themselves up and keep their top-four hopes alive with a win at West Ham.

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/