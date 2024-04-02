Provided By

The Best Football Betting Apps In The UK For iOS & Android 2024

Football betting apps are becoming the most popular way for fans of the beautiful game to place bets and follow teams. With so many sites having launched platforms exclusively on mobile, we have done the work for you to find the best football betting apps you can download across iOS and Android. Kicking off with the best, William Hill, continue reading for the top five apps, how to download, how they are selected, what you can bet on, and so much more!

⭐️ 1. William Hill Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

⭐️ 2. Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

⭐️ 3. BetVictor Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets

⭐️ 4. Copy Bet Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

⭐️ 5. BetMGM Bet £10 Get 340 in Free Bets

6. Sky Bet Place A Bet & Get £30 in Free Bets

7. Betway Get £10 in Free Bets

8. Fitzdares Bet £50 & Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Free Spins

9. 10Bet 50% Up To £50

10. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

If you are looking for the best football betting apps for all your football betting needs, you have come to the right place! Below, we have included our top five betting apps and what you can expect to find when signing up, with William Hill taking the number 1 spot.

1. William Hill App

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

First on the list of the best football betting apps is the fantastic platform provided by sports betting veteran William Hill. Home to lots of in-play betting features and live football streaming services, it is no surprise to see it at number 1. It currently offers new customers who sign up to its app an exciting welcome bonus of £30 in free bets to use across the site’s wide range of football coverage, all for placing a first qualifying bet of £10. This is just the start of the great offerings that can be found at the William Hill app.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Regular offers and promotions. Live betting options need some improvement. Lots of football betting markets. App design could be more eye-catching. Live streaming of football matches. A recognised name in the industry.

2. Betfred App

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

Second on the list of the best football betting apps is the platform provided by Betfred. A highly experienced brand in the industry, its ability to keep up with the ever-changing digital world of online betting is phenomenal. Now home to one of the most highly regarded football betting apps, it continues to entice new customers and maintain its existing customer loyalty with its offers and promotions. If you are new to the Betfred app, sign up today to receive £50 in free bets when you place a £10 wager.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Experienced and reliable bookmaker. Minimum deposit required. A great range of offers for new and existing customers. Football betting markets could be expanded. Good app design aesthetic. Live streaming is available.

3. BetVictor App

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

A really popular brand when it comes to football betting apps is BetVictor. It has brought its extensive range of football betting markets and betting options to mobile, alongside its frequent customer promotions. Join BetVictor today to start your betting journey and place a £10 bet to get £45 in free bets to explore more of what the app offers. This includes great odds across the Premier League, EFL, Champions League, and more of the best leagues and competitions. It also has a really good customer support team available 24/7.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ One of the largest football betting platforms available on a mobile app. No loyalty programme. Exciting welcome offer. Live streaming is very limited. Positive user-experience. Excellent customer support options.

4. Copybet App

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

The Copybet app is another one of the best betting apps for football, highly rated by both iOS and Android users. The app supplies a really easy-to-navigate platform where finding what you want is right at your fingertips. It welcomes new customers with open arms thanks to its exciting signup bonus of £50 in free bets when placing a first £10 bet. Copybet is also home to its very own tipsters service, where punters can copy bets or simply use the tips as inspiration for placing their own wagers.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Unique tipsters feature. Customer support not available 24/7. User-friendly interface. Withdrawal times can be slow. Various promotions for new and existing users. Range of accepted payment methods.

5. BetMGM App

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

Completing the list of the best football betting apps is BetMGM, which is a smooth and seamless platform where football bettors can find some of the best offers and odds across their favourite teams and top leagues. Claim the football betting app’s welcome offer when you sign up today and take advantage of £40 in free bets to use across the various betting markets available once you deposit and wager £10. Wait for this to settle and receive your free bets into your account.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Extensive betting markets and betting types. Live streaming on offer is limited. Highly rated, seamless user experience. The rewards programme is very exclusive. Competitive odds. Excellent customer support.

What Did Our Expert Solomon Shehata Think?

“I firmly believe that the brands in this list represent the best the UK has to offer in terms of mobile football betting. I, myself, have tested these brands in order to ensure the quality of promos, offers, and free bets; all exceeding my expectations, hence their inclusion in this article! If you are looking for a high-quality betting experience, these apps will certainly offer it to you.”

Head to the Google Play Store on your mobile device. Click in the search bar and enter the name of your chosen one of the best football betting apps (William Hill, Betfred, etc). Once you have found the app, press to download it to your device Wait for it to download and install. Once the installation is complete, open the app and click ‘sign up’ to create your account and get started.

For keen sports and football bettors who wish to download one of these top football betting apps for iOS devices, just follow the simple steps below to get set up and ready to go.

Head to the dedicated App Store on your iPhone. In the search bar, enter the name of your chosen football betting app. Once you have done this, press to download the app to your device. Wait for it to download and finish installing. Once complete, open the app and click ‘sign up’ to create your account and start your journey at one of the best football betting apps.

When the betting experts are reviewing all of these football betting apps, deciding which makes the final cut as the best, many important features must be present and up to their high standards, this includes in-play betting, odds, the app design and speed, and lots more features we will cover in more detail below.

In-Play Betting

In-play betting is a really important part of football betting especially at football betting apps. Follow the game live and place your bets as according to the action happening live. It provides customers exclusive offers and limited time odds to increase the excitement and anticipation involved. To be selected as one of the best football betting apps, there must be a substantial in-play betting section available.

Competitive Odds

One of the most important features our experts check at all of these football betting apps is the odds that are available to customers. To make the final cut and be considered one of the best football betting apps, the quality of the odds available must be highly competitive and challenge those on offer at rival football betting apps. It will need to provide customers with the advantage of opting for one app over another, and competitive odds are a key way to do this.

It is increasingly common when you sign up to a site or download its dedicated app you will be asked if you wish to receive notifications for your bets. This is a great feature to ensure customer do not miss out on anything they may need to know or want to claim. Be notified if your bet has settled, won, lost, of new offers, cash out opportunities and more at these football betting apps.

App Speed

No matter how many stunning features any of these football betting apps have available to customers, if the interface struggles to keep up with what customers are asking it to do and is regularly running slow and unresponsive, it will not be chosen to be up there as one of the best apps. The app must run smoothly and provide customers with seamless transitions, reasonable loading times and a simple platform to navigate and place bets with.

App Design

The design of the best football betting apps needs to be simple but effective. Customers need to be able find it easy to navigate and locate what they are looking for. Having an uncluttered page with categories for each event, match or tournament, access to the markets you select all in one view, with it made it easy to access your bet slip and results.

Cash-Out

An app that offers it customers the ability to cash out is a key feature that the experts check for. It enables customers to get early profits if they are doubtful of the potential overall result of a wager and to get the result they wanted prior to the end of the match. Cash outs provide players with lots of flexibility and is available to do at all the best football betting apps.

Range Of Payment options

The best betting apps for football included above are all checked for accepting a range of different payment methods to ensure that there is something that the majority of customers will be comfortable performing transactions with. Common payment methods accepted at the best football betting apps are Visa debit/credit, Mastercard, PayPal, Skrill, Prepaid cards, bank transfer and more.

Live Streaming

A really key and popular feature of football betting apps is for customers to be able to live stream the football all while placing bets at the and monitoring them at the same time. Live streaming also enables customers to take advantage of the in-play betting features too placing and cashing out on bets depending on how the action is going.

When it comes to sports betting, football betting has one of the best selections of betting options. Wager on the likes of match outcomes, both teams to score, total goals, and more. Below, we have delved deeper into the most well-liked betting choices at football betting apps.

Both Teams To Score (BTTS)

The Both Teams To Score (BTTS) wager does precisely what it sounds like. Put your money on both teams to score goals in the game in order for your wager to win, and if they don’t, you lose your wager. This is a very common bet made by enthusiastic football fans and bettors at all the best apps for football betting.

Full-Time Result

When placing a wager on full-time result of a match, decide whether it will end in a win, a draw, or a defeat. This is another common and incredibly easy football wagering option that is often promoted by football betting apps and it is a fantastic opportunity for anyone to get involved with whether you are a hard core football fan, keen sports bettor or just getting started placing your first bet.

Total Goals (Over/Under)

You can place a wager on the total number of goals scored in a match by placing a total goals bet at all of the best football betting apps. Regardless of the side or the scorers, the objective is to correctly guess the total for the entire match rather than the total for any one team. An example of placing a Total Goals over/under bet is if you bet there will be over 1.5 goals in a game where 2 or more goals are scored, your bet will win!

Accumulator

Often referred to as Accas, accumulators are among the most popular choices for football betting fans when wagering at any one of these football betting apps. Combine multiple single bets into an acca; in order for it to win, each of the included picks must win. These let you wager on events happening over several days, which makes them an excellent option for betting on football matches.

Customers are able to view live football matches at all of these best betting apps for football, which is just one of the many reasons to sign up. Customers that prefer live betting and placing in-play bets while following the action can do just that at any of these platforms, including opting to cash out early if it looks as if the result may go the other way. To benefit form a betting apps live streaming, it typically requires placing a qualifying wager on the game beforehand. Always ensure to check the T&Cs to make sure of this.

If you are wondering what are the best competitions in the world of football to place your bets on, we have covered some of most popular and entertaining below.

Premier League

The Premier League is the biggest league in world football home to top teams, intense rivalries, some of the most unexpected results, and non-stop entertainment from August-May each year. Featuring sides that make regular appearances across Europe such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, with top managers like Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, and more, it is often the quality, intensity and workload of the players in the Premier League that is widely commented on by other leagues as like no other and what makes Premier League betting apps offers and markets so appealing.

Serie A

The Italian league offers lots of entertainment as some fierce rivalries battle it out week in week out. Before the Premier League took over, Serie A was labelled as the best league in world football and it is still a hugely strong league full of talented players and strong teams fighting for places to play in the biggest European competitions each season.

Bundesliga

The top German league often goes under the radar for its fantastic quality and action it brings to the field of play. This is ude to the sheer domination of the league by Bayern Munich over the years. However, with sides such as Bayern Leverkusen and Borussia Doetmund waiting patiently in the wings, it could be time there is a bit more a battle for the Bundesliga title.

La Liga

La Liga is the greatest league in Spain, home to some of the best and biggest names in the sports history. During the late 2000s and mid-2010s, La Liga held the top rank as the best league in Europe and the world for an extended period of time before being surpassed by the Premier League. It has seen the careers of so many world-class players and continues to bring through more for the next generation to enjoy and benefit from.

UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Conference League

The European competitions take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights across the regular season. They feature the top teams from every league in Europe, all competing for the title of Champions of Europe—possibly the biggest prize in football, its a great spectacle as the later rounds conclude and the teams get down to the business end.

International Tournaments

International tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, European Championships, AFCON, Copa America, and more are where the best countries in world football, European football, African football and more take centre stage to showcase their abilities to play the beautiful game. Use any of these best football betting apps to find the latest offers and even live stream some of the matches too.

FAQs

During our research, we found that the brand with the best betting app for all things football, was William Hill.

Placing an Each Way Bet at football betting apps means that you are wagering on a side to win and to also lose a match. It is two bets combined with double the amount wagered in total For example, wager £10 ‘each way’ on the team to win and to lose so that you are covered for the result to go either way.

When using a BTTS betting offer, you are wagering on both teams playing in a match to score a certain amount of goals within the match. If one team fails to score, your bet will result in a loss.

