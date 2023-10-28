Better pay and conditions needed for night workers – TUC

Black and ethnic minority (BME) workers are “significantly more likely” than white workers to do regular night work, new research suggests.

Black and ethnic minority (BME) workers are “significantly more likely” than white workers to do regular night work, new research suggests.

Around one in seven BME workers work nights compared to one in 11 white workers, said the TUC, adding that it was evidence of “structural racism”.

The union organisation said night work is routinely low-paid and insecure and comes with heightened health risks and significant disruption to workers’ lives.

The TUC called on the government to deliver better pay and conditions for the three million workers who regularly work nights.

General secretary Paul Nowak said: “Britain’s night workers keep the country ticking while the rest of us are asleep.

“They do vital work, but too many night workers – especially in key sectors like care – are on low pay and insecure contracts.

“Night workers are at higher risk of health problems and face disruption to their daily lives, and it’s black and ethnic minority workers who disproportionately work nights. This is structural racism in action.

“It’s time night workers got the fair pay and conditions that they deserve.”

A government spokesperson said: “Millions of workers received a pay rise this April thanks to an increase on the National Living Wage from £9.50 an hour to £10.42.

“We’ve protected and enhanced workers’ rights by supporting legislation, giving employees easier access to flexible working and all workers a right to request a more predictable working pattern.”

Press Association – Alan Jones.