Bet365 records loss as its chief Denise Coates takes another bumper payday

bet365 Chief Executive Denise Coates poses with her Commander of the British Empire (CBE) medal, which was presented by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on May 15, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Sean Dempsey – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Gambling giant Bet365 fell to loss as it expanded into new markets, but its chief scooped a bumper bonus to remain one of the highest-paid executives in the country.

The betting firm’s latest filing on Companies House showed for the year to March 2023, that while its revenue soared, it still made a loss after expanding into the US and China.

Bet365 reported revenue of £3.4bn for the period, with sports betting making up more than £2bn of that, and online betting accounting for over £700m.

It made a loss of £69m, after a profit of over £330m the year before that. The company said in the report, that a “geographical analysis of turnover has not been given as in the opinion of the directors such disclosure would be severely prejudicial to the interests.”

It said its losses were down to investment, particularly in new markets such as China and the US, as well as an overhaul of its tech system. “Entering into new markets requires high initial investment, however the directors remain confident that these markets will deliver a significant contribution to the group in future periods,” the company said.

In its report, Bet365, which also owns Stoke City Football Club, said its chief executive Denise Coates was paid £220m for the year, making her one of the highest-paid executives in the country.

Last year, Denise Coates scored a £260m jackpot, making her the UK’s highest-paid boss in 2022. In 2021, Coates paid herself at least £421m in the year to March 2020, despite a decline in revenue in the run-up to the pandemic.

This comes as the gambling industry prepares to go through a series of major reviews in a bid to stamp out gambling addictions.