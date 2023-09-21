Benn to fight tomorrow in first bout since suspension lift

Conor Benn will fight for the first time since his provisional doping suspension was lifted. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old Brit will take on Rodolfo Orozco in Florida tomorrow having failed two Voluntary Anti-Doping Association tests in the lead-up to his fight against Chris Eubank Jr last year.

He was suspended in March but a National Anti-Doping Panel lifted the ban in July.

“I am undefeated in the ring, and in spirit. A return on Saturday is a step closer to redemption,” Benn said.

“After that, I’m putting the 147-160 divisions on notice. You are looking at a determined man with a deep desire to beat them all.”

Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn said: “Conor Benn is back and I’m looking forward to seeing him pick up where he left off.

“He’s ready to go straight in for a big fight now but his trainer Tony Sims will be pleased to get him back sooner against a game opponent in Rodolfo Orozco.”

Benn does not currently have a boxing licence that is valid in the United Kingdom while UK Anti-Doping and the British Boxing Board of Control are appealing the fighter’s lifted suspension.

Undefeated in 21 bouts, Benn will fight Orozco on the Richardson Hitchins-Jose Zepeda undercard.

