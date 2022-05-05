Ben Wallace: Russian military leaders ‘turning in on themselves’ over the ‘disaster’ war

Ben Wallace in Finland

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has claimed Russian military leaders are “turning in on themselves” out of fear of being purged by Putin.

The minister made his comments while visiting Final, saying the Kremlin’s top brass are playing the blame game over the “disaster” war.

He claimed generals are worried about being scapegoated for the invasion’s failure, and they are “always terrified they are about to be purged and pushed out”.

He added, according to the Times, that more and more Russian military chiefs were heading to the front line in Ukraine to try and “sort out this quagmire that they’re in”.

“They do it by shouting and screaming at people but it tends not to get the best result.”

