Beijing retains ‘full emergency mode’ amid Covid concerns ahead of Winter Olympics

BEIJING, CHINA – JANUARY 21: A man and child ride ice bicycles together at an outdoor rink on Shichahai Lake at Houhai during a snowfall on January 21, 2022 in Beijing, China. Playing host to the 2022 Winter Olympics has boosted the popularity of winter sports and outdoor activities in many parts of China, with the government pouring billions of dollars into developing programs, athletes, and fans. With more outdoor skating rinks, ski resorts, and other activities luring people outside, the ice and snow sports boom has created nearly 350 million winter sport enthusiasts since Beijing”u2019s successful Games bid in 2015, according to officials. China is seeking to become a winter sports destination as the global snow sports industry eyes growth in the world second largest economy. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

China’s capital Beijing has urged its districts to maintain “full emergency mode” regarding Covid, less than a fortnight before the Winter Olympic Games begin.

Cities across the country have introduced tougher Covid measures in recent weeks, in an attempt to control new outbreaks of the virus.

In measures introduced earlier this month, travellers into Beijing must now get a Covid test within 72 hours of their arrival in the city.

There have been some 37 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms and five local asymptomatic carriers found in Beijing since 15 January, the city’s disease control authorities said.

Beijing and its neighbouring Hebei province will host the Olympics from 4 February. The Games will be carried out inside a “closed loop” separating athletes and other Games personnel from the general public.

China’s northeastern city of Harbin is to test its population of 10m people from Monday, in a precautionary move before the Lunar New Year holiday.

Harbin has not recorded any new cases but authorities said they wanted to be cautious ahead of the week-long holiday, beginning 31 January, as many people will travel across the country.

Mainland China reported 63 new Covid cases on 21 January down from 73 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday.