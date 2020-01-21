Bank of England forms group to weigh up digital currency launch

The Bank of England has teamed up with other global central banks to pool their knowledge about building their own digital currencies, it announced today, in a move that could have wide-ranging implications for the future of money.

A central bank-issued digital currency would let businesses, households, and financial institutions other than banks store value and make payments in electronic central bank money. Currently, only large financial institutions have electronic accounts at the BoE.

The move comes as Facebook is working out the details of its own digital currency, libra, which has raised fears that the state could lose its traditional control over money.

The group is comprised of the BoE and the central banks of Canada, Japan, the Eurozone, Sweden, Switzerland as well as the Bank for International Settlements.

It will weigh up the uses for central bank digital currencies, how they could be designed, and how well they would work across borders.

The group will be co-chaired by former executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Benoit Coeure and BoE deputy governor Jon Cunliffe.

More to follow.