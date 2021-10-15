Bank of England dove flies against the wind on interest rates

A member of the Bank of England’s rate setting committee has broken ranks and taken a more dovish stance against heating inflation.

Silvana Tenreyro, an external member of the Bank’s monetary policy committee, warned it would be “self-defeating” to hike interest rates to hose down temporary bout of inflation.

In an interview with the Western Mail, Tenreyro said: “There is uncertainty on the exact persistence and the size of these big pick-ups in prices.”

“If some effects were to prove more persistent, it would be important to balance the risks from a period of above-target inflation with the cost of weaker demand.”

“Typically, for short-lived effects on inflation, such as the big rises in the prices of semiconductors or energy prices, it would be self-defeating to try to respond to their direct effects.”

“By the time interest rates were having a major effect on inflation, the effects of energy prices would already be dropping out of the inflation calculation.”

The dovish comments rub against recent remarks by governor Andrew Bailey and external MPC member Michael Saunders, who both expressed their agitation toward the recent bout of inflation plaguing the UK economy.

Inflation is currently running at 3.2 per cent in the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics.