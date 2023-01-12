Bain & Co snaps up London tech consultancy Enterprise Blueprints

Bain & Co has acquired London consultancy Enterprise Blueprints as pushes forwards with efforts to bolster its tech advice offerings, City A.M. can exclusively reveal.

The Boston consultancy’s deal for an undisclosed sum comes as the world’s top professional firms have sought to profit on the global push to digitalise the economy by selling advice to businesses on technological transformation strategies.

The global pandemic accelerated the push to digitalise the global economy in driving uptake of cloud computing as businesses sought to adapt to widespread working from home.

Enterprise Blueprints offers an array of technology architecture services, covering areas including cybersecurity, cost optimization, and cloud computing.

A recent Bain & Co survey showed 93 per cent of companies are currently undergoing some form of technological transformation, including by automating processes, making cloud migrations, and boosting their data analytics capabilities.

The survey however showed just six per cent of those companies pursuing digital transformation strategies are on track to meet most or all of their goals.

Stephen Phillips, the head of Bain & Co’s global enterprise technology practice, said: “The acquisition will work to strengthen Bain’s pre-existing enterprise technology services with offerings that are especially important in leveraging technology to create competitive advantage.”

“Enterprise Blueprints’ deep expertise in architecture will add to Bain’s end-to-end enterprise technology capabilities,” Phillips said.

The acquisition will see Enterprise Blueprints operate independently as a branded service line within Bain’s enterprise technology division.

Enterprise Blueprints chief executive Neil Mulholland said: “This deal allows us to build on, as well as reinforce, what we’ve accomplished over the last fifteen years.”