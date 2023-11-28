Back Nickle to knuckle down and beat Allen at Newbury

Hermes Allen may be vulnerable on his chase debut at Newbury

FRIDAY’s card at Newbury features two Grade Twos and in the first of those, the John Francombe Novices’ Chase (1.50pm), attention will be on Paul Nicholls’ Hermes Allen as he attempts to make a winning chase debut.

Last season’s Challow Hurdle winner has already won a Point-to-Point and looks the type that should make into a high-class chaser.

Whether he will be ready to take this fiercely competitive novice on his first start over fences remains to be seen though, and the trends don’t inspire confidence with nine of the last 10 winners of this race having had previous experience over fences.

His jumping is bound to be put under pressure by his more experienced rivals, so while his hurdles form justifies his position at the head of the market, at the prices, I’m keen to take him on.

NICKLE BACK has a very different profile to the favourite, having only won a minor novice hurdle at Fontwell, but the Sarah Humphrey-trained seven-year-old has looked a totally different proposition in two starts over fences.

He blitzed his opposition by 24 lengths on chase debut at Warwick and then followed that up by routing some strong rivals, including Shakem Up’Arry, by 19 lengths at Stratford last time.

Nickle Back has made all the running on both occasions and if he jumps as fluently from the front here his rivals may well struggle to peg him back, and at around 7/2, I’m willing to take that chance.

The Long Distance Hurdle (3.00pm) is the other Grade Two on Friday, where Dashel Drasher must be of interest.

Jeremy Scott’s runner is remarkably tough and could outstay favourite Marie’s Rock over this trip, but he might need softer conditions to be seen at his best.

POINTERS

Nickle Back 1.50pm Newbury (Friday)