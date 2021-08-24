Babcock teams up with encryption tech firm to boost unmanned vehicle and AI capabilities

Defence giant Babcock said today it is has formed a partnership with quantum encryption technology Arqit to jointly test and experiment with a range of use case scenarios and practical applications for government and defence customers to demonstrate the encryption capabilities.

Testing will include planned participation in a number of UK Government funded projects.

Specific projects of focus include unmanned ground vehicle programmes, secure manned and unmanned aerial vehicle programmes, secure maritime connectivity programmes and “other projects that will come to fruition through ongoing conversations” with the UK Government and R&D agencies, the two companies said.

“We’re continuing to develop our technology strategy with a particular interest in digital technologies, secure communications and other areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Digital Twins and autonomy,” explained Richard Drake, Managing Director, Babcock Mission Systems.

“As threats to data evolve, we need to respond and grow our capabilities in line with new requirements,” he added.