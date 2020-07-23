BA pilots urged to accept pay cuts by union to save jobs

Pilots union Balpa has advised members at British Airways (BA) to accept conditions that might avert 1,255 job losses, saying the new deal is “the best that can be achieved in the circumstances”.

The union has been in negotiations with the UK’s flag carrier for almost three months, and said it was devastated that there would be 270 compulsory redundancies despite its best efforts.

Read more: British Airways retires entire fleet of Boeing 747 jumbo jets

Back in April it was revealed that BA was looking to make 12,000 of its staff redundant due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global aviation.

BA has come under intense pressure from lawmakers during the negotiations for its use of so-called “fire and rehire” tactics, with MPs labelling it a “national disgrace”.

Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton said that it was “hugely disappointing” that BA had not accepted its full package of mitigations, which would have prevented any job losses.

“As a result there will be some compulsory redundancies amongst the pilot community and that is a matter of huge regret”, he said.

“Given BA’s intransigence we have put together the best package we can to save as many jobs as possible”.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Under the deal, pilots will see their pay cut initially by 20 per cent, which will then reduce to eight per cent over the next two years.

BA will also create a holding pool of the equivalent of 300 pilots employed on reduced pay ready to return to flying as demand picks up.

Pilots will also be able to claim voluntary part time working, voluntary severance, and voluntary external secondments.

A spokesperson for BA said: “We have reached an agreement with our pilots’ union, Balpa and confirm Balpa is now balloting its members.

“We know this has been an incredibly difficult time for our pilot community, and we would like to thank Balpa’s representatives for their hard work and tireless effort to engage and find solutions to save as many pilot jobs as possible”.

Read more: Boris Johnson refuses to censure British Airways on workers conditions

The ballot will close on 31 July.

Last week BA chose to retire its entire fleet of 747 jumbo jets in response to the pandemic.