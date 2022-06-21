Aviation leaders optimistic about future of industry

Airlines told oil companies to ramp up production of sustainable aviation fuels.

The aviation industry is set to recover soon from ongoing labour shortage and travel chaos issues, according to aviation leaders.

Willie Walsh – former boss of BA’s parent company IAG and now at the helm of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – argued that while some airlines will need to adjust capacity forecasts, not all are facing the chaos seen in Europe.

“Let’s relax a little; yes we have challenges, but it is not everywhere,” he said during an industry summit.

Nevertheless, the director general said airlines would not be able to absorb the rising fuel costs, which reached $141.5 per US barrel in the week to 17 June.

Walsh called on oil companies and governments to “put their money where their mouth is” and ramp up the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

“We are not going to accept excuses. Bottom line is if they are not going to do it, others will,” he said. “This is a business opportunity. You no longer need to have oil in the ground to produce fuel.”

According to the Irish executive, governments should put in place large-scale incentives to incentivise production.

“Incentives to transition electricity production to renewable sources like solar or wind worked [and] as a result, clean energy solutions are now cheap and widely available,” he added.

“Though still far from where we need to be, it would be a clear tipping point towards our net zero ambition of ample SAF quantities at affordable prices.”

Walsh’s comments came after Qatar Airways’ boss Akbar Al Baker said it would be difficult for the industry to reach its environmental targets due to the scarcity of SAF.