Avalanche and Hedera Hashgraph added to eToro cryptocurrency line-up

Social investment network eToro has added Hedera Hashgraph and Avalanche to its platform.

Avalanche (AVAX) is a smart contact platform focused on speed, security, and sustainability, and was founded by Cornell University computer science professor Emin Gün Sirer. It is compatible with Ethereum smart contracts and tooling, enabling Ethereum users and developers to quickly access high-performance decentralised apps. AVAX is the native token of the Avalanche blockchain.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a distributed ledger technology alternative to blockchain, for enterprise use based on Directed Acyclic Graph technology. The network is powered by native cryptoasset HBAR, and governed by a group of global corporations including Boeing, IBM, and Google.

“We are still very early in the adoption curve for blockchains, and even more so for projects at the cutting edge like Avalanche,” said John Nahas, VP of Business Development at Avalanche.

“eToro is at the forefront of making digital assets and the future of finance accessible to the masses.”

David Cramer, Chief Operating Officer at the HBAR Foundation said the eToro listing makes HBAR available to a large audience of investors and crypto enthusiasts who can now buy, sell and trade the cryptoasset that fuels the growing Hedera network.

“Hedera brings fast transactions, near real-time settlement, low fees and carbon neutrality to Web3 power users on our enterprise-grade distributed ledger,” he added.

eToro’s global director of crypto solutions – Tomer Niv – said his platform had been offering retail clients access to the crypto markets since 2013.

“eToro’s own Retail Investor Beat research shows that one in four cryptoasset investors are now focused on the ‘altcoin’ segment of the market,” he said.

“With rising trends in DeFi and the metaverse, there’s no better time to be adding more options to the eToro platform for our users.

“Both HBAR and AVAX have compelling use cases of their own, so we’re very excited to see them added to the burgeoning selection of tokens. As the sector keeps expanding we’ll offer more options to enable investors to continue to diversify their investments.”

These tokens will not be available to US users.