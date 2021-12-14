Auditchain prepares to launch its IDO today

Auditchain Labs AG, the developer of the world’s first decentralised accounting, financial reporting, audit and analysis metaverse for assurance and disclosure announced that it will be launching its IDO on Trustpad today at noon.

The IDO will follow the completion of the final phase of the presale for the AUDT Token on Polygon, which is available for select non-US participants.

Details of presale

Hard Cap: 5,000,000 AUDT

Price: $.15

Distribution: 25%

Vesting: Equally per day for 365 days

Vesting Bonus: 13.33% of unclaimed vested AUDT on day 366

APPLY NOW!

Details of IDO

Date: December 14, 12:00 UTC

Launchpad: Trustpad.io

Hard Cap: 1,000,000

Price: $.20

Distribution: 10%

Vesting: Equally per day for 365 days

Listing: Immediately following IDO

Utility and infrastructure

The heart of the Auditchain Protocol infrastructure features the Pacioli Node, a process control reasoning engine for computing financial state validation. Pacioli leverages open global standards and is used in an open decentralised environment to analyse the financial state of any publicly traded entity that files financial statements in global 50 jurisdictions which require the use of XBRL.

Staking – Pacioli Node operators must stake or be delegated a stake of a minimum of 10,000 AUDT. Anyone can run a node or delegate their AUDT to other node operators to earn passive income.

Settlement – The AUDT token is used on the Auditchain Protocol for settlement of obligations that include:

Financial state articulation for US GAAP and IFRS reporting entities

Financial state validation for US GAAP and IFRS reporting entities

Validation of accounting, financial reporting, audit and analysis Process Control NFTs

Royalty allocation to creators and validators of Process Control NFTs

Governance – On chain governance provides for proposals and automatic invocation of changes to the protocol which include:

Decentralized annual AUDT emission and monetary policy governance

Enterprise External Validation Cohort Factory contract upgrades

Changes in data subscription revenue allocation between enterprises and validators

Process Control NFT library admission

A minimum of 1% of the circulating supply must be delegated to propose a change. AUDT holders can delegate to themselves or to other delegates.

About Auditchain Labs AG

Auditchain Labs AG (https://auditchain.finance ) is leading the development of the world’s first decentralised accounting, audit, financial reporting and analysis virtual machine that automates and provides proof of assurance on the world’s business and financial information. Auditchain Labs AG is a founding member of the DCARPE Alliance Association and is leading the development of the Auditchain Protocol with other members of the Alliance.

About DCARPE Alliance Association

The DCARPE Alliance Association is a global organisaton consisting of members of the accounting, audit, financial reporting, legal, blockchain, investment and regulatory community. The purpose of the Alliance is to adopt standards, provide education, drive technology innovation and promote the adoption of continuous audit and real time digital financial reporting using the Auditchain Protocol.

About TrustPad

TrustPad has been founded to aid the growth of the blockchain ecosystem in a safe and sustainable way. TrustPad is proudly partnered with tokenova, Lupa X, GD10 Ventures, BlockSync Ventures, X21 Digital, Meridian Capital, Wealth Union, Twin Apex Capital and 4SV.

TrustPad is different to other launchpads. A ‘quality over quantity’ approach ensures that projects launched through TrustPad have real long term value. This will provide the TrustPad community with sustainable development, attracting a larger community for both $TPAD and the projects launched on the platform.