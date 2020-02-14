Astrazeneca profits slump in final quarter as firm warns of coronavirus hit

Pharmaceuticals giant Astrazeneca saw profit nearly halve in the fourth quarter as the firm hit a bump in its road to recovery.

The FTSE blue chip warned that its 2020 growth would take a hit due to the expected knock-on effect of the coronavirus in China, its second biggest market.

The figures

Profit for the final quarter was $577m, 46 per cent down on the same period year-on-year. Full year profit also slipped 14 per cent, coming in at $2.9bn.

Revenue at Astrazeneca grew 10 per cent to $24.3bn for the full year, whilst in the last quarter it saw a four per cent rise to $6.7bn.

Earnings per share dropped 71 per cent in the final quarter to 24 cents, with the whole year price also declining 40 per cent to $1.03.

Product sales grew 12 per cent over the year, clocking in at $23.6bn.

What Astrazeneca said:

Chief executive Pascal Soriot said: “In the first full year of our return to growth, we made good progress in line with our strategy.

“Driven by a strong team, 2020 is anticipated to be another year of progress for AstraZeneca. We are becoming a better-balanced business, both regionally and through our medicines.

“This transition is a further step towards improving operating leverage and cash generation. As we accelerate our commitments to achieving our long-term climate-change and decarbonisation targets, we will maintain our focus on executing a strategy centred on science and patients.”