Asos COO to step down from responsibilities as retailer restructures exec team

Asos' share price rose to 2,499.00p per share by mid-morning.

The ASOS board have agreed a phased plan under which Mat Dunn, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will step down from his roles as ASOS restructures its executive team.

Dunn will continue in his role and as a member of the board until at least 31 October and will remain employed until the end of the year to provide transitional support.

He first joined the board in April 2019 as CFO before taking on the additional role of COO in October 2021.

ASOS Chairman Jørgen Lindemann said: “I would like to thank Mat for the enormous contribution he has made to ASOS over the past three years, and in particular during his time as interim CEO.

Mat has worked tirelessly to ensure that ASOS has been able to make continued strategic progress, despite the prevailing market conditions which have existed since the global pandemic. We wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

Dunn commented: “I have very much enjoyed my time at ASOS. We have achieved a lot over the last three years and the business is stronger as a result and I am sure will go on to great success. I am looking forward to my next challenge, but I will continue to follow what is happening at ASOS and I wish the Board, José and the rest of the team all the best for the future.”

A process is underway to appoint a new CFO, while ex-Asos boss Nick Beighton is set to take the reins at premium fashion retailer Matchesfashion.

Matches sells designer labels such as Gucci, Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent.

The ex-Asos boss will step into the shoes of Paolo De Cesare, who took the helm of the firm less than a year ago and is understood to be leaving to pursue other opportunities.