Apple set to double digital ad team as Big Tech looks to cull

Apple plans to nearly double its digital advertising business(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Apple plans to nearly double its digital advertising business, just as the likes of Snap bid to make teams leaner.

According to the tech giant’s careers website, the ad platforms team is looking to hire 211 people across the world, adding to the 250 people that it currently employs.

Apple has disputed the numbers but declined to make any further statements on its ambitions, the Financial Times reported.

Apple notably launched a change in privacy rules last year, which has had a brutal knock-on impact on its Silicon Valley cousins.

Launching a feature called App Tracking Transparency (ATT), the firm now allows users to choose whether their movement between apps can be tracked, seriously disrupting the $400bn digital ads market.

Meta said said earlier this year that Apple’s changes had cost Facebook’s owner at least $10bn. Advertising makes up around 97 per cent of Facebook’s overall revenue.

Meanwhile, Snap warned in its second quarter letter that the demand growth on its advertising platform had “slowed significantly”.

Just last week, Snapchat’s parent firm confirmed that it would be cutting its 6,500-strong workforce by a fifth, stating that it needed to “reaccelerate our revenue growth”.

According to reports from Bloomberg, Apple has also been internally testing search ads in Maps, potentially leading the way for display recommendations.