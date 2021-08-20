Apple postpones office return amid Delta fears

Technology giant Apple has reportedly told its corporate employees that their return to the office will be delayed until January due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The iPhone maker said in a memo to employees that it would confirm its reopening timeline around December, Bloomberg reported.

The fresh delay comes just a month after it postponed the anticipated September office return to October.

The technology heavyweight has left a large portion of its office empty for more than a year, with employees working remotely.

Apple boss Tim Cook told workers in June that they will be expected to only go into the office three days a week.

The Delta variant, however, has businesses spooked about the return to the office and commuting life.

City A.M. has contacted Apple for comment.