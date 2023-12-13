Apollo weighs bid for Pension Insurance Corp

By:

Apollo weighs bid for Pension Insurance Corp

Private equity firm Apollo Global is weighing a bid for the Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) in a deal that could value the company at about £5bn, Sky News city editor Mark Kleinman reported on Wednesday.

Apollo Global and PIC did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the matter, had reported that PIC was exploring a sale.

Privately held PIC, a specialist insurer of defined benefit pension schemes, is owned by shareholders including Luxembourg-based Reinet Investments and CVC Capital.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar for Reuters.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.