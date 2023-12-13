Apollo weighs bid for Pension Insurance Corp

Private equity firm Apollo Global is weighing a bid for the Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) in a deal that could value the company at about £5bn, Sky News city editor Mark Kleinman reported on Wednesday.

Apollo Global and PIC did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the matter, had reported that PIC was exploring a sale.

Privately held PIC, a specialist insurer of defined benefit pension schemes, is owned by shareholders including Luxembourg-based Reinet Investments and CVC Capital.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar for Reuters.